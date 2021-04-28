Canaccord Genuity Raises Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target to $95.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.