Canaccord Genuity Raises Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target to $95.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05.
In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
