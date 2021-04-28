Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $72.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.
Shares of SLF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $53.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 486,690 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
