Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $72.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $53.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 486,690 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

