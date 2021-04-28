Canaccord Genuity Raises Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target to GBX 455

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £832.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.75. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 425 ($5.55).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

