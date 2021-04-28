Canaccord Genuity Raises Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target to GBX 455

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £832.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.75. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 425 ($5.55).
Tyman Company Profile
