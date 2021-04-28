Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of Canadian Banc stock traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.42. 11,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The company has a market cap of C$121.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.44.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.