Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4964 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,366. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.11.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

