Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 116,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,194 shares.The stock last traded at $109.12 and had previously closed at $108.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.11.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.