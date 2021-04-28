Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4,359.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $43,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

