Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,702,377 shares.The stock last traded at $30.67 and had previously closed at $30.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

