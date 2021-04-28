Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Short Interest Update

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CTHZ remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Cancer Treatment has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

