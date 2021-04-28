Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Cancom has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

