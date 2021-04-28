Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 223,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,052. Canfor has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.