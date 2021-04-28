Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,482. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

