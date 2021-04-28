Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in April

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ENDTF traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.35. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$9.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

