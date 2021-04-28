Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.43. Canso Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.53.

In related news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,630,752.32. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $72,973.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

