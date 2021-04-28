Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 89,731 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. 2,480,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.09.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

