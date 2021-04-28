Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.77. 17,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.