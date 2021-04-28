Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,531 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.17. 71,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.66. The company has a market capitalization of $381.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.