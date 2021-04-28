Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

