Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,130. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

