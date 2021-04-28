Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTAGF stock remained flat at $$0.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

