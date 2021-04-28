Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.
Shares of COF stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
