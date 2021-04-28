Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

