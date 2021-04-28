Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $139.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

