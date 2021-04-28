Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.86 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COF stock traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, reaching $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 212,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,210. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.