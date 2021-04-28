Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.43. Approximately 28,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

