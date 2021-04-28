Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,586,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,767,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 508.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 819,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 204,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

