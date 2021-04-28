Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CSTR opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

