Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 million-$17.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPST. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 60,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

