Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPIVF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20. Captiva Verde Land has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

About Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

