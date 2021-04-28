Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $133,977.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

