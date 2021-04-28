Cardano Trading 10% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion and approximately $2.87 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00328745 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00031128 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano's total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano's official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cardano's official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

