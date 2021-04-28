Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$2.31. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 563,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

