CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Up 195.5% in April

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGNH stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CardioGenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About CardioGenics
