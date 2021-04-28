CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Up 195.5% in April

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGNH stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CardioGenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

