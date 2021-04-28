CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

