CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $554.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 19469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £623.11 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 538.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

