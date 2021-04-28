Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.