CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $34.48 million and approximately $179,832.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.55 or 0.00841709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.48 or 0.08140446 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

