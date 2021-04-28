CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at $33,817,230.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 1,597,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,611. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,353.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.