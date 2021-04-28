Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 608,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

