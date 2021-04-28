Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,370 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 790,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,940,000 after purchasing an additional 341,757 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

