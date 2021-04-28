Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 722.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

CVX stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

