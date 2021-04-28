Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

