Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

