Casper Sleep Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.