Cat Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $440,806.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $779,477.87 and $440,806.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.44 or 0.00472053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.