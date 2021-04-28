Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 648.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF remained flat at $$5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services markets. It attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Malta, Japan, and Canada.

