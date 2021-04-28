CCUniverse Market Capitalization Achieves $82,107.39 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $82,107.39 and $1,000.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

