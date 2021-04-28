CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 116,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,294. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.