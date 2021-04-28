CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CDTI opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
