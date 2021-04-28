CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CDTI opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

