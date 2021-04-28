CDW (CDW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDW opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

