CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CDW worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

